Cyprus wine will once again take centre stage in the capital this June as Nicosia Supports Cypriot Wine returns following last year’s successful edition. Bringing together wine lovers, local producers and visitors, the event aims to celebrate and promote Cyprus’ wine culture while creating an evening that combines taste, community and support for a good cause.

Organised by the OinoArt Wine Lovers Group, Nicosia Municipality and Lions Club Nicosia Within the Walls, the event will take place at the lower level of Eleftheria Square on June 6, transforming the heart of the city into a meeting point for wine enthusiasts.

Visitors will have the chance to discover and sample wines from wineries across Cyprus. By purchasing a wine glass for €5, guests will be able to taste a wide selection of wines from participating producers, offering an opportunity to explore the richness and diversity of local wine-making. Entry to the event itself is free.

Beyond showcasing local flavours, the event has wider ambitions. One of its key goals is to support and promote Cypriot wineries by giving them a platform to present their products directly to the public. It also seeks to boost tourism activity in Nicosia, particularly within the city’s historic walled centre, while contributing to a charitable cause.

Nicosia Supports Cypriot Wine

Wine tasting event with local winemakers. June 6. Eleftheria Square, Nicosia. 6pm – 10pm. Free admission