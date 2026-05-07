Industrial producer prices in Cyprus declined in March 2026, according to Eurostat, contrasting with strong increases across the euro area and the European Union.

According to the latest figures, industrial producer prices in Cyprus fell by 1.3 per cent in March compared with February 2026, reversing the 0.2 per cent increase recorded in February and the 0.6 per cent decline seen in January.

On an annual basis, producer prices in Cyprus decreased by 1 per cent in March 2026 compared with March 2025, following a 0.5 per cent rise in February and a 0.1 per cent drop in January.

In contrast, industrial producer prices in the euro area rose by 3.4 per cent month-on-month in March, while the EU recorded a 3.2 per cent increase, marking a sharp turnaround from the declines observed in February.

Compared with March 2025, producer prices increased by 2.1 per cent in the euro area and by 2.0 per cent in the EU, highlighting broader inflationary pressures across the bloc.

The monthly rise in the euro area was largely driven by a significant 11.1 per cent increase in energy prices, alongside moderate increases across other industrial groupings.

Prices rose by 0.7 per cent for intermediate goods, 0.2 per cent for capital goods, 0.2 per cent for durable consumer goods, and 0.3 per cent for non-durable consumer goods, while prices excluding energy increased by 0.5 per cent.

Across the EU, similar trends were observed, with energy prices rising by 10.2 per cent, while intermediate goods increased by 0.8 per cent, capital goods by 0.3 per cent, durable consumer goods by 0.1 per cent, and non-durable consumer goods by 0.3 per cent.

Excluding energy, industrial prices in the EU increased by 0.4 per cent, indicating more moderate underlying cost pressures.

The highest monthly increases among member states were recorded in Lithuania at 6.9 per cent, Spain at 6.5 per cent, and Italy at 5.9 per cent, while the steepest declines were observed in Estonia at 12.3 per cent, Finland at 5.3 per cent, and Bulgaria at 2.5 per cent.

On an annual basis, energy prices in the euro area rose by 4.2 per cent, while intermediate goods increased by 2.0 per cent, capital goods by 1.6 per cent, and durable consumer goods by 2.5 per cent, with non-durable consumer goods remaining stable.

In the EU, energy prices increased by 4.4 per cent year-on-year, while intermediate goods rose by 1.7 per cent, capital goods by 1.6 per cent, durable consumer goods by 2.3 per cent, and non-durable consumer goods by 0.1 per cent.

The highest annual increases were recorded in Romania at 7.8 per cent, Bulgaria at 7.5 per cent, and Lithuania at 7.2 per cent, while the largest declines were seen in Luxembourg at 4.9 per cent, Estonia at 2.4 per cent, and Slovakia at 1.3 per cent.

Cyprus’ negative price movement highlights a divergence from broader European trends, suggesting weaker industrial price pressures domestically compared with the rest of the EU and euro area.