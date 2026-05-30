President Nikos Christodoulides will on Tuesday holdtwo consecutive meetings on the current developments surrounding the foot and mouth (FMD) disease, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said on Saturday.

During the first meeting, the president is scheduled to meet with the veterinary services to receive an update on the measures taken, including compensation payments to farmers, and to evaluate them.

The meeting will be joined by agriculture minister Maria Panayiotou, as well as the director general of her ministry.

In his second meeting, Christodoulides will then meet with farmers organisations, including the newly founded “voice of livestock breeders” association.

The meeting will address farmers’ concerns, with the aim of facilitating a discussion and examining ongoing challenges.

The announcement of the meetings comes after livestock farmers held a whole-day strike before the GSP stadium and the presidential palace on Friday to protest FMD measures including the further culling of animals, demanding a meeting with the president.