The Executive Managing Director (CEO) of Petrolina (Holdings) Public Limited received the top honour at the “Bank of Cyprus Man of the Year Awards 2025”, at a ceremony held on May 5, 2026, at Nicosia’s Royal Hall, in the presence of government, business community and civil society representatives.

Held for the 24th year, the “Bank of Cyprus Man of the Year Awards” recognise individuals who stand out for their work, integrity and contribution to Cyprus.

Accepting the award, CEO Lefkaritis thanked the selection committee for the recognition, describing it as a great honour. The award, he noted, belonged to the people and associates who have consistently supported the progress of Petrolina and the Lefkaritis Bros Group, and stressed that through collective effort they have grown into one of the largest businesses in Cyprus.

With more than 50 years of professional experience at Petrolina and the Lefkaritis Bros Group, Dinos Lefkaritis has played a key role in their growth and development, strengthening their position in Cyprus’ energy and business sector. He also serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of subsidiaries and affiliated companies of Petrolina (Holdings) Public Limited, including strategic joint ventures operating in the energy and aviation fuelling sectors in Cyprus and Greece.

Among the most significant milestones in his career were the relocation of petroleum facilities from Larnaca to Vasiliko, and acquisition of ExxonMobil Cyprus Limited.

He also maintains a strong presence in public and social affairs as Chairman of the Larnaka Tourism Board and the Larnaka 2030 organisation, as well as serving as Honorary President of the Larnaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry and AEK Larnaka. In addition, he serves as President of the Cyprus Ski Club and the Cyprus Ski Federation, and has received various awards and distinctions for his contribution to the island’s business community and society.