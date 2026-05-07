Cyprus will mark Europe Day on May 9 with events across the island aimed at promoting European values and strengthening awareness of the European Union, organisers said on Wednesday.

The European Parliament Office in Nicosia said the occasion highlights cooperation and shared identity among EU member states.

Events will begin on Friday at 12.30pm with a reception at Europe House, co-organised by the European Parliament Office and the European Commission Representation in Cyprus.

The event will bring together members of the diplomatic corps, state officials and partner organisations.

Deputy Minister for European Affairs Marilena Raouna will address the gathering on behalf of President Nikos Christodoulides.

Remarks will also be delivered by European Commissioner for Fisheries and Oceans Costas Kadis, as well as representatives of EU institutions in Cyprus.

A musical performance will be presented by students from the GC School of Careers, part of the European Parliament’s Ambassador School programme.

On Saturday morning, the EU flag will be raised at Eleftheria Square in Nicosia, in the courtyard of the old city hall at Davila Bastion, following an initiative by the municipality.

The ceremony will include addresses by Christodoulides, Nicosia mayor Charalambos Prountzos and EU representatives.

Later the same day, celebrations will continue in Larnaca with an event organised by the European Parliament Office and the European Commission Representation, in cooperation with the municipality and the European Information Centre of Larnaca.

The event, starting at 5pm, will feature information stands showcasing EU programmes, organisations and participating embassies.

At 6pm, the Larnaca Municipality Children’s Philharmonic Orchestra will parade, followed by the opening of a photo exhibition titled Below the Surface: A Dive into Marine Sciences.

A video message from European Parliament President Roberta Metsola will be screened at around 7.30pm, followed by a performance by the Larnaca Municipality Children’s Choir and a concert inspired by Mediterranean and European music.

Organisers said the events are open to the public and aim to bring citizens closer to the work and values of the European Union.