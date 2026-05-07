Dietary habits are decisive for people’s health, affecting growth, disease prevention and quality of life, for today’s generations and those to come, Health Minister Neophytos Charalambides said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference to mark Cyprus’ Nutrition Day, Charalambides said his ministry was focused on promoting policies and actions that encourage a healthy diet.

“Adopting healthy ideals early in life contributes to forming positive behaviour with long term effects, while on the contrary consuming overprocessed food and a low intake of nutritional ingredients is linked to a higher risk of chronic disease and a significant burden on public health and health systems,” he pointed out.

The health ministry, he added, was collaborating with services to promote healthy dietary habits and enhance public health.

National strategies have already been developed to address diabetes and cardiovascular disease, which include actions to prevent obesity, promote healthy living and enhance awareness.

“Focusing on the prevention of chronic disease from a young age, the health ministry services are implementing annual checks in schools and organising awareness actions for students regarding healthy eating and exercise,” Charalambides said.

A guidebook is also being prepared for parents and guardians for managing children’s weight.

European best practices are taken into account when preparing actions, which the minister said necessitated the involvement of the state, the food industry, professional organisations and the social partners.

In the framework of this year’s nutrition day, the health ministry urges the public to discover the power of nutrition as a means to improve health and wellbeing.

“At the health ministry, we remain dedicated to promoting policies and actions that promote a healthy diet and physical activity, aiming at a healthier and more resilient society,” the minister added.