The Limassol regional tourism board (Etap Limassol) held a working meeting Wednesday with a number of hotel directors, Limassol hoteliers association president Christos Tsanos, and Limassol mayor Yannis Armeftis.

The meeting focused on reinforcing Limassol as a modern and competitive tourism destination through closer coordination among stakeholders and shared strategic planning.

According to an announcement from the board, participants agreed to continue regular structured dialogue and to jointly promote specific tourism actions aimed at strengthening the local tourism product.

The board said discussions covered both challenges and opportunities in the tourism sector, with particular emphasis placed on the need for stronger intersectoral cooperation across tourism bodies.

Participants exchanged views and proposals on improving the tourism experience in Limassol, upgrading service quality standards, and shaping a common destination branding strategy for the city.

Special focus was given to the development of targeted initiatives for new tourism markets, alongside efforts to achieve the extension of the tourist season and reduce dependence on peak months.

The meeting also highlighted the promotion of thematic tourism segments, including cultural tourism, wine and gastronomy tourism, sports tourism, and conference tourism, as key growth drivers for Limassol.

Stakeholders also discussed the use of modern promotional tools and digital channels to strengthen the international visibility of Limassol and improve destination competitiveness.

Within the same framework, the Limassol mayor presented key municipal initiatives aimed at enhancing tourism, including the upgrading and continuous improvement of the coastal front and public spaces to improve accessibility and visitor experience.

He also referred to the organisation and support of major cultural and thematic events as part of efforts to boost the city’s attractiveness.

Further emphasis was placed on promoting Limassol as a city break destination and as a hub for conference tourism, supporting year-round visitor flows.

The mayor outlined the municipality’s commitment to sustainable practices, with focus on sustainable mobility, environmental awareness, and green development policies.

He also highlighted the support of smart city initiatives, aimed at improving both the visitor experience and the digital projection of the city.

The announcement said Etap Limassol president Andreas Tsouloftas stressed the urgent need for continuous cooperation with hotel representatives, particularly in light of geopolitical developments affecting the tourism sector.

He underlined the importance of ongoing consultation and coordination with the hotel industry to address emerging challenges and to fully utilise Limassol’s tourism growth potential.

Finally, the board emphasised that sustained collaboration between public and private stakeholders remains essential for reinforcing Limassol’s position as a leading Mediterranean tourism destination.