With warmer temperatures this weekend, it is time to take to the streets. Plenty of outdoor events are on, from book bazaars and street food markets, to guided walks and celebrations of spring flowers!

Thursday

Before the weekend arrives, the exhibition Nina Iacovou: Eyes to See and Hands to Touch opens at the Pierides Museum, spanning the works of the pioneering Cypriot artist. Its opening, on Thursday at 7.30pm is expected to be a lively affair with a cocktail reception in the garden. If you miss it, fret not, as the exhibition will remain open for one year.

Friday

Soloneion Book Centre kicks off its Outdoor Book Bazaars with this Friday’s event from 5pm to 9pm, setting up stalls in front of the shop with up to 80 per cent discounts. The bazaar will happen on Saturday as well, from 9am to 6pm.

The second Fork Food Market takes place at the Nicosia Municipal Gardens on Friday from 6pm onwards, with four new food vendors joining. Trego will serve juicy burgers and spare ribs, Pastadelic will have two types of pasta and tarhana balls, Foofies will serve desserts, cookies and ice cream, and The Vendor will prepare handmade dumplings.

Later in the evening and also in Nicosia, the 6th Nostalgia Quiz Night will bring pop culture trivia, fun and games to Antonakis Music Hall. Teams will answer questions on TV shows, music, videos and cultural moments from past decades. The evening will be guided by a host and in English.

Saturday

The weekend’s official events begin with a tour of the Cape Kiti coastline as the Cyprus Marine and Maritime Institute present the Faro Walks. Meeting at the historic Pervolia Lighthouse, participants will be guided along the coast and learn about the natural environment and the plans to enrich the area. Two tours will be offered on Saturday morning, one in English and one in Greek.

A series of markets make up Nicosia’s Saturday agenda, starting with the Sustainable Bazaar which will have a variety of vendors selling unique vintage and second-hand pieces at low prices. The market will be on at New Division from 10am to 6pm.

At the New Strovolos Town Hall Square Gardens, the Grand Antiques & Vintage Market returns with more treasures. Selected vendors will display their collections of gems spanning antique furniture to retro décor, vinyl records, jewellery, art and unique collectables. Head over from 10am to 5pm.

Sunday

On Sunday, Cyprus cities celebrate spring with the annual flower festivals! Both Paphos and Paralimni host their Anthestiria Festivals this Sunday with parades and live music. The Paphos Anthestiria Festival begins with a parade of floats, dancers and performers and heads from Griva Digeni Avenue at 4.30pm towards 28th October Square where games, activities and live music will follow until 8pm.

The Ammochostos Anthestiria Festival will kick off at 4pm from Kappari Avenue with a flower-decorated parade. Once at the parking lot of the avenue, a live music programme will continue before a big concert with Stavros Constantinou and Andri Karantoni wraps up the event.

Larnaca has two exciting festivals. The Cyprus Specialty Coffee Festival 2026 will fill Salina Park with coffee roasters, connoisseurs and coffee bean enthusiasts from 9am to 5pm, while the Classic Car Festival at Finikoudes will be a large gathering of antique cars and motorcycles. Last year over 400 cars and 100 motorcycles took part, and this year, in the 7th edition of the festival, it is sure to offer unique sights for passersby and an opportunity to raise money for selected charities.

A chance to buy and browse rare cacti in all their shapes, forms and colours is on at the 17th Annual Exhibition of the Cyprus Cactus and other Succulents Societyhappens at Acropolis Park. From 10am to 7pm, a large market, showcase and competition will take place on unique and Mediterranean-resistant cacti.

The ultimate Car Boot Sale in Nicosia will be set up in front of Misfit Union from 11am to 6pm, with over 20 cars taking part and sharing second-hand treasures. The day will be a celebration of vintage items, delicious street food from the venue and music by Tow Lees.

Just outside the city, the Solea Valley Market celebrates Mother’s Day and local creativity. The pop-up market will feature artisans’ handmade local creations, fresh organic fruits and vegetables, creative workshops for children and live DJ sets.

All weekend long events

Some events happen throughout the weekend and then some. The 3rd Palestinian Independent Film Festival has screenings, pop-up events, discussions and parties from Friday to Sunday in Limassol, while the Women of Lania organise yet another edition of the Lanes and Courtyards of Lania.

Throughout Saturday and Sunday, village walks, music performances, market stalls, traditional art demonstrations and much more will happen at the Limassol district mountain village as residents and visitors celebrate the spring weekend.

Last but certainly not least is the highly anticipated Handmade in Cyprus market that’s back for its Hello Summer edition. More than 40 local artists will display their handmade creations at the European University Cyprus Cafeteria between 11am and 8pm. Find dessert and pastry bakers, arts and crafts workshops, special Mother’s Day gifts, live clothes upcycling and live music. All guaranteed to be local and made in Cyprus!

Nina Iacovou: Eyes to See and Hands to Touch

Exhibition showcases the pioneering Cypriot artist’s work. May 7, 2026 – May 6, 2027. Pierides Museum, Larnaca. Opening night: 7.30pm. Monday–Thursday: 9am–4pm. Friday and Saturday: 9am–1pm. Tel: 22-128175. www.boccf.org

Soloneion Outdoor Book Bazaar

Up to 80% discount on children’s books, fiction, poetry, history, travel guides and more. May 8 -9 and 15-16. Soloneion Book Centre, Nicosia. Fridays: 5pm-9pm. Saturday: 9am-6pm

Fork Food Market

Popular street food market with vendors, cocktails and DJs. May 8. Nicosia Municipal Gardens, Nicosia. 6pm. www.facebook.com/forkcy. Tel: 96-395261

6th Nostalgia Quiz Night

Pop culture quiz on films, music, tv shows and more from the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s the 00s. May 8. Antonakis Music Hall, Nicosia. Doors 8.30pm. Starts 9.30pm. In English. Tickets: Ticketmaster website. Tel: 99-566485

Faro Walks

Guided coastal walk along Cape Kiti and outdoor exhibition viewing. Organised by the Cyprus Marine and Maritime Institute. May 9. Meeting point: Pervolia Lighthouse. 9.30am (in English) and 11.30am (in Greek). Free admission. Tel: 24-506155

Sustainable Bazaar

Second-hand clothes, accessories and more. Organized by ARIAM Sustainable Fashion. May 9. New Division, Nicosia. 10am-6pm

Grand Antiques & Vintage Market

Antique furniture, retro décor, vinyl records, jewelry, art, and unique collectibles on offer. May 9. New Strovolos Town Hall Square Gardens, Nicosia. 10am-5pm

Misfit Sundays Car Boot Sale

Vendors, food, music and drinks. Family-and-dog-friendly event. May 10. Misfit Union Kitchen, Nicosia. 11am-6pm. Tel: 99-338577

7th Classic Car Festival

Annual festival with more than 400 antique cars and classic motorcycles. May 10. Finikoudes Avenue, Larnaca. 9am-5pm

Ammochostos Anthestiria Festival

Spring festival with flower parade, live music and concerts. May 10. Kappari Avenue, Paralimni. 4pm

Paphos Anthestiria 2026

Parade, live music and entertainment. May 10. Parade starts: Griva Digeni Avenue. Concludes: 28th October Square, Paphos. 4.30pm. Free admission

Cyprus Specialty Coffee Festival 2026

Dozens of coffee roasters, food vendors and shops participate to celebrate coffee culture. Organised by Sunmoon Hospitality and Pauls Coffee Roasters. May 10. Salina Park, Larnaca. 9am-5pm. Free admission

17th Annual Exhibition of the Cyprus Cactus and other Succulents Society

Cacti and succulents showcase, competition, market and more. May 10. Acropolis Park, Nicosia. 10am-7pm. €2. Tel: 96-570050, [email protected]

Solea Valley Market

Pop-up market. May 10. The Mills, Solea valley, Nicosia district. 10.30am – 6pm

Handmade in Cyprus Market ‘Hello Summer’

Two-day market with over 40 artists on each day. May 9-10. European University Cyprus Cafeteria, Nicosia. 11am-8pm

Lanes and Courtyards of Lania

Walks, performances, markets, talks, workshops and artist studio visits. May 9-10. Lania village, Limassol district. Free admission. 11am-7pm. www.womenoflania.com

3rd Palestinian Independent Film Festival

Three-day agenda of film screenings, discussions, workshops and events. May 8-10. Limassol and Nicosia. https://www.pifffilmfestival.com/