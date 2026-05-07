ImmunoPharma chooses Imperio's Silicon Park for Cyprus expansion

Norwegian integrated health solutions group ImmunoPharma has chosen Imperio’s Silicon Park, company’s under-construction mixed-use development in Agios Athanasios, Limassol, as the base for its Cyprus expansion. The group has acquired nearly 3,000 sqm of office space across two full floors on the western side of the development. Imperio’s Silicon Park is currently under construction and will combine 15,000 sq.m of office space with almost 200 residential units across three residential buildings, with delivery expected in early 2029.

ImmunoPharma develops, produces and distributes research-based health products, with activities spanning dietary supplements, herbal medicine, nutrition, biotechnology-driven health innovation and direct-to-consumer distribution. Founded in 2009, the group operates through subsidiaries in Norway, the United States, Italy, Poland, Japan and Cyprus. Its portfolio includes companies such as Eqology, Mycotech Pharma, Smartfish and Nordic Healthy Living, reflecting a broader platform within nutrition, natural health products, healthy aging and research-based product development.

The company’s establishment at Imperio’s Silicon Park forms part of its broader international growth strategy and reflects its ambition to expand its operational platform globally, while strengthening Cyprus’ position as an attractive destination for international healthcare, life science and innovation-led companies.

Designed as a modern live-work destination, Imperio’s Silicon Park brings together contemporary residences, high-specification office space and lifestyle amenities in one connected development. The project includes studios and one- to three-bedroom apartments from €215,000 + VAT, alongside two office buildings created to meet the needs of forward-looking companies. Shared amenities include co-working spaces, a restaurant, gym, daycare centre and pool, creating an environment that supports productivity, wellbeing and everyday convenience. Over 35 per cent of the units have already been reserved, reflecting strong early demand for the project while it is still under construction.

Nicholas Ayiomamitis, CEO of Imperio, commented: “We are delighted to welcome ImmunoPharma to Silicon Park. When a European biotech company chooses Limassol for its expansion, it confirms what we have believed for years. Cyprus has the potential to attract companies that bring with them expertise, jobs and new prospects for the country. Silicon Park was designed precisely to host companies of this calibre, offering sustainable infrastructure and an environment that puts people at the centre.”

The agreement reflects both Limassol’s growing appeal for international businesses and Imperio’s ability to deliver developments that respond to the needs of global companies seeking quality infrastructure in the Eastern Mediterranean. As Cyprus pursues the diversification of its economy beyond traditional sectors, developments such as Silicon Park create the conditions to attract industries like biotechnology, healthcare innovation and research-led enterprises.

Kjetil Ramsøy, Chairman of ImmunoPharma, stated: “We were looking for a space that meets the needs of an international health innovation group, with sustainable building infrastructure, an environment that attracts talent and a strategic location in the Mediterranean. Imperio’s Silicon Park met all these criteria. Cyprus offers ideal conditions for the development of our operations and we look forward to contributing to the local community.”

Imperio is one of the most trusted real-estate development and management companies in Cyprus, with a focus on sustainability and the first Cyprus real estate developer to publish an ESG report. Over the past 22 years, the company has built an award-winning portfolio that includes Sunset Gardens, awarded Best Green Project in Cyprus, The Icon, which has reshaped the Limassol skyline and Imperio House, the first net-zero office building in Cyprus.