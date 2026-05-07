The multi-storey Ledra–Ariadne car park in central Nicosia will be fully renovated following the signing of upgrade contracts, the municipality announced on Thursday.

This project is a key part of the broader plan to enhance the capital’s walled city area.

The facility has seven levels, including two underground, a ground floor and three above-ground levels. It provides 158 parking spaces, including nine designed for people with disabilities.

The project covers extensive internal and technical upgrades.

These include a new lighting system, improved ventilation, a modern fire safety system and the installation of solar panels.

A parking management system will be added, along with refurbished toilets, new flooring, interior painting and updated road markings.

The work will take 10 months and be done in three phases to minimise disruption. During each phase, three levels will close for construction while the others remain open.

Towards the end, the ground floor will close for about six weeks to complete final works.

The municipality stated that this phased approach aims to keep the car park operational throughout the project and lessen public inconvenience.

Officials noted that the upgrade is part of a wider strategy to enhance accessibility, functionality and appearance in the historic city centre.