Amid a landscape of exceptional natural beauty, where the forest’s silence gives way to the power of music, Cyprus will play host to the Athens Philharmonic International Peace Concert.

The event is being initiated and supported by the American Medical Center and Dr Marinos Soteriou, Founder of AMC, who envisioned a high-calibre international cultural production with strong symbolism and meaningful impact.

The concert is being organised by the non-profit organisation Cyprus Music Festival Platres, with the ambition to establish it as a landmark institution on the global cultural map and to position Cyprus as a destination for high-level cultural events.

The concert is being held under the auspices of the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the European Union, further reinforcing its European dimension and international significance.

On the evening of May 9, 2026, in the natural setting of Platres, Beethoven’s 9th Symphony, a timeless symbol of peace, unity and brotherhood among nations, will come to life through a unique cultural experience.

The performance will be delivered by the Athens Philharmonic Orchestra, under the direction of internationally acclaimed conductor Yannis Hadjiloizou, in a concert combining technical mastery with expressive power, capturing the intensity and grandeur that define this iconic masterpiece on the world’s greatest stages.

To be broadcast live via the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) network, Cyprus will reach audiences across the globe, engaging a potential viewership exceeding one billion people. This international exposure highlights the scale and quality of the production while showcasing the island’s unique natural and cultural identity.

Beyond the music itself, the event will perform a meaningful act of cultural diplomacy. Through the universal language of music, Cyprus will strengthen its role as a meeting point for nations, promoting the values of peace, dialogue and cooperation.

The choice of Beethoven’s 9th Symphony, intrinsically linked to European values and the concept of unity, will lend profound symbolism to the concert, which forms part of the Europe Day celebrations.

On May 9, 2026, the Forest of Platres will become a living stage where music transcends borders, serving as a global voice for peace and connecting people and nations through a shared message of hope.

The Athens Philharmonic International Peace Concert 2026 is made possible with the valuable support of: