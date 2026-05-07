Two men have been arrested after police found a stolen vehicle and suspected stolen goods, the police said on Thursday.

The suspects, aged 65 and 35, were detained after officers acted on information and searched a property belonging to the older man.

Police said a car reported stolen was located inside the premises.

Officers also found an electric bicycle, generators, batteries, cables, tree trimmers and other tools believed to be stolen.

The 65-year-old was arrested on the spot for flagrant offences.

The 35-year-old was also arrested after being found during the search at the same property.

Both suspects were taken into custody and appeared before court.

A five-day remand order was issued for the 65-year-old, while the 35-year-old was remanded for two days.