A 50-year-old man has been arrested after he was found illegally inside a property in Limassol with burglary tools in his possession, police said on Friday.

Officers went to the scene at around 8.30pm on Thursday after receiving information and located the man on the roof of the building.

He had already been restrained by a security guard.

Police said a bag found in his possession contained various burglary tools as well as two hoods.

The man was arrested on the spot and taken into custody.

The Limassol minor offences department is continuing its investigations into the case and the circumstances surrounding the attempted break-in.