Cyprus’ maritime education sector turned its attention to artificial intelligence this week, as students, educators and industry representatives gathered for the annual Competition Award Ceremony of the Programme of Studies in Supply Chain Management and Maritime Studies.

The competition focused on the necessity and challenges of artificial intelligence in shipping, the supply chain and the procurement process, reflecting the growing role of digital transformation across the maritime sector.

The ceremony also showcased talent emerging from Cyprus’ educational community, while underlining the support of leading industry organisations for skills development, innovation and maritime education.

In the high school competition, the judging committee announced a shared first-place award for A’ Technical School and C’ Technical School.

Both schools presented projects that demonstrated creativity and a forward-looking understanding of how artificial intelligence can transform maritime operations.

The monetary awards were offered by the Salamis Organisation and presented by Deputy Shipping Minister Marina Hadjimanolis, who congratulated the students and referred to the importance of cultivating digital talent for the future of Cyprus’ maritime sector.

Meanwhile, in the MIEEK student category, Constantinos Menelaou was named winner of the AI in the Supply Chain competition, receiving a monetary award from the Demetriades Group of Companies.

Lemissoler Navigation Ltd and L. Nemitsas also offered monetary awards to the second and third-place winners, recognising their strong contributions and innovative approaches.

Menelaou was also honoured in the IMAREST Competition, which focused on AI in the procurement process.

As winner of the category, he received a monetary award from IMAREST, along with an invitation to its annual gala dinner, giving him the opportunity to engage with professionals from the global maritime community.

The Programme of Studies in Supply Chain Management and Maritime Studies thanked all participating students for their enthusiasm, creativity and dedication.

It also expressed its appreciation to the Deputy Ministry of Shipping for placing the competitions under its auspices, as well as to the supporting companies and organisations for their monetary awards and continued commitment to advancing education, innovation and excellence in Cyprus’ maritime and supply chain sectors.