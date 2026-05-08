Young students from across Europe were recognised in Cyprus this week, as the winners of the European School Competition on the Ship of the Future were announced during the Informal Meeting of EU Maritime Affairs Ministers.

The competition, organised by European Shipowners ECSA, invited children to imagine what ships could look like in 60 years, linking maritime education with creativity, innovation and the future of European shipping.

The top four artworks were announced during a special award ceremony held on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting in Cyprus.

The awards were presented by EU Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism Apostolos Tzitzikostas, Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis, and the Chair of the European Parliament’s Transport Committee, Eliza Vozemberg.

A high-level jury selected the four winning artworks, with special certificates awarded to Evdoxia from the 7th Primary School of Kastoria in Greece, Marta from Szkoła Podstawowa nr 53 im. Fryderyka Chopina in Poland, Nicol from A Primary School of Agios Lazaros in Cyprus, and Xiaorui from St. Edward’s College in Malta.

The competition received 429 submissions from 62 schools across 17 countries, reflecting the creativity and enthusiasm of young people for the maritime sector.

The top 10 artworks, from schools in Belgium, Cyprus, Denmark, France, Greece, Italy, Lithuania, Malta and Poland, are also featured in a dedicated publication.

The initiative was organised with the official support of the European Commission, the Shipping Deputy Ministry of Cyprus, and the 2026 Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

It formed part of European Shipowners 60th anniversary celebrations, inviting students aged 9 to 12 to express their ideas through drawings, paintings, sculptures, photographs and other creative formats.

European Shipowners ECSA Secretary General Sotiris Raptis said “The European School Competition provided an opportunity to bring young people closer to our sector”.

“It triggered creativity, raised awareness, and inspired us with ideas about what ships will look like in the future. We are grateful to the students for their ideas and their participation,” he added.

“This initiative aims not only to raise awareness of shipping’s strategic importance for Europe but also to inspire and attract the next generation of talent to our industry”, Raptis said.