Five arrests were made on Thursday night during coordinated police operations carried out across all cities, aimed at preventing serious criminal offences, maintaining public order and enhancing the public’s sense of safety.

According to a police statement, the arrests were made for a range of offences, including burglary, illegal stay, traffic violations and failure to appear in court, among others.

A total of 349 drivers and 101 passengers were stopped and checked, while 33 premises were inspected as part of efforts to tackle unlawful activity. These checks resulted in ten reports.

During traffic enforcement operations, 178 fines were issued for various road traffic offences, while five cases are under investigation.

Specifically, 97 drivers were reported for speeding, and three vehicles were impounded.

In addition, 63 alcohol tests were carried out, while two drivers tested positive in drug tests.

Police said coordinated policing operations to prevent and suppress crime continue on a daily basis, with increased presence, targeted checks and immediate operational response, aimed at boosting public safety and maintaining law and order.