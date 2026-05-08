Free liver health screenings will be available in Cyprus this weekend as part of the European Liver Screening Campaign 2026 amid warning that many people are unaware of their liver disease until it becomes advanced.

The campaign, organised by the European Liver Patients Association (ELPA) and the Cyprus Liver Patients and Friends Association Prometheus, will take place at the Mall of Cyprus in Nicosia on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

“Many people are unaware they are infected until the condition progresses,” ELPA president Marko Korenjak told the Cyprus News Agency. “Early screening and awareness are crucial to prevent serious consequences.”

The free screenings will provide quick, non-invasive liver assessments designed to detect possible problems before symptoms appear.

Korenjak said the campaign aims to raise awareness about liver health and encourage governments to strengthen prevention policies.

“Liver health screening should become as routine as blood pressure or cholesterol screening,” he said.

He warned that liver diseases are increasing across Europe due to obesity, diabetes, alcohol-related damage and viral hepatitis.

“Unfortunately, many patients are still diagnosed too late, when the disease has already progressed to cirrhosis or liver cancer,” he said.

The campaign is being held in seven countries this year, with Cyprus among the first to host the initiative.

Korenjak said cooperation between healthcare professionals, patient groups and public authorities is essential in improving prevention and access to care.

“Liver health is public health,” he said, adding that early intervention not only saves lives but also reduces healthcare costs.

The screenings at the Mall of Cyprus will run on Friday and Saturday from 10am to 6pm and on Sunday from 10am to 12pm.