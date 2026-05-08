Police are investigating after incidents broke out at a futsal match between AEL and Apoel at the Nikos Solomonides Sports Centre in Limassol on Thursday night.

The match was stopped after fans entered the pitch and objects and firecrackers were thrown onto the playing area.

Shortly before the end of the game, AEL supporters began throwing objects and fireworks onto the court.

The situation then escalated as several fans entered the field, forcing the referee to abandon the match.

Police intervened to restore order, using tear gas.

The disturbances continued outside the stadium, where stones, objects and firecrackers were also thrown.

A 19-year-old man from Limassol was arrested after he reportedly threw objects at officers and resisted arrest.

Minor damage was reported to five vehicles parked in the stadium area.

At the time play was stopped, Apoel was leading 4-3.

Police said investigations are ongoing to identify additional participants and examine all circumstances surrounding the incidents.