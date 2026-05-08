A 26-year-old man was arrested after police seized approximately 8kg of cannabis in a coordinated anti-drug operation, the force said on Friday.

The police drugs unit Ykan, working with customs, initially located a package at a courier company containing 4.380kg of cannabis.

Following further investigations, officers carried out a coordinated operation on Thursday and arrested the suspect.

A subsequent search of his home led to the discovery and seizure of an additional 3.4kg of cannabis, along with eight mobile phones.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Nicosia district court for a remand order.