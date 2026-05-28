An explosion caused extensive damage to a butcher shop in Paphos in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

According to authorities, police received information at around 3.30am regarding an explosion in the district.

Investigations at the scene indicated that the blast was caused by an explosive device placed near the front entrance of the butcher shop.

The premises sustained significant damage, while a neighbouring property was also affected by the explosion.

Police have cordoned off the area as investigations continue.

The Paphos CID is investigating the case.