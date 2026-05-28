TEDxTrinityPrivateSchool youth is set to take place on June 6, 2026 at Trinity Private School, bringing together student speakers for an afternoon of ideas, reflection and conversation shaped by the perspectives of young people.

As part of the global TEDx programme, the event will feature a series of talks exploring identity, technology, language, culture and the challenges facing today’s generation. Over the past months, students have worked closely with mentors and organisers to develop talks rooted in personal experience, curiosity and critical thinking.

This year’s speakers include:

Sergey Portnov — Heroes in the 21st Century

Maria Belova — How Parents Become Our First Role Models

Alisa Kholnova — Languages Expand Who You Are

Neophytos Yiallourides — Peer Pressure in the Age of Social Media

Mateo Peña — Identity in the Digital World

Karolina Krasnikova — Do You Control the Algorithm — or Does It Control You?

Margarita Petryashova — Escaping the Scroll: Taking Back Control

Antonio Nicolas — Don’t Let AI Make You Average

Maiia Golubkova — Growing Up Between Countries

Verna Fang — Language, Culture and the Meaning of Inclusion

Jovana Knezevic — Starting Again Is the Bravest Win of All

TEDxTrinityPrivateSchool youth aims to create a platform where students can express ideas with confidence, challenge assumptions and engage their community through meaningful dialogue.

The event reflects Trinity’s commitment to student voice, creativity and courageous thinking within an international learning environment.

For more information, visit: tedxtrinityprivateschool.com/