Cypriot maritime leader joins global shipping heads for Panama trade summit

International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) Secretary General Thomas Kazakos met Panama’s President Jose Raul Mulino this week, as maritime leaders gathered in Panama for the Maritime Convention of the Americas.

The meeting took place ahead of the plenary session “Securing Global Trade and Maritime Transportation in an Age of Uncertainty”, where Kazakos joined senior industry figures to discuss the pressures facing global shipping and maritime transport.

Kazakos, who is attending the convention together with ICS Policy Advisor Melissande Cathelaz, is taking part in a series of meetings and events throughout the week.

During the plenary session, he joined International Maritime Organisation Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez, WISTA International EXCO Member Dafne Anghelidis, Intertanko Managing Director Tim Wilkins, BIMCO Secretary General and CEO David Loosley, and Panama Maritime Chamber representative Orlando Allard, who moderated the discussion.

The convention will continue on Friday, when Kazakos is also expected to deliver a keynote speech.

His visit comes at a time when global shipping is facing mounting pressure from geopolitical instability, trade disruption, regulatory uncertainty and concerns over the resilience of key maritime routes.

In that context, Kazakos also held a meeting with Panama Canal Administrator Ricaurte “Catin” Vasquez to discuss the canal’s operations and the wider challenges currently facing the industry.

The Panama Canal remains one of the world’s most important maritime corridors, making its operations central to discussions on trade security, supply chain resilience and the future of global shipping.

Kazakos is also due to meet the Panama Maritime Chamber on Friday morning, before holding talks with Luis Roquebert Vanegas, Administrator of the Panama Maritime Authority, later in the day.

The meetings will close his activity at the convention, which has brought together leading maritime organisations, policymakers and industry representatives at a time of increased uncertainty for global trade.