Greek retail chain Jumbo said sales at its Cyprus stores fell by around 3 per cent year-on-year in April 2026, as the timing of Easter shifted part of seasonal demand into March and wider uncertainty in the Middle East continued to affect consumer sentiment.

For the first four months of the year, however, sales in Cyprus, including physical stores and online sales, were still up by around 2 per cent compared with the same period last year.

The April update follows a stronger March, when Jumbo’s Cyprus sales had risen by 4 per cent both for the month and the first quarter, before management warned that sales momentum was expected to ease after Easter.

Across the group, total sales decreased by around 4 per cent year-on-year in April, although sales for the first four months of 2026 remained 4 per cent higher than a year earlier.

Jumbo said the performance confirmed its conservative guidance, with macroeconomic uncertainty, geopolitical developments in the Middle East and volatile energy prices continuing to put pressure on costs and consumer behaviour.

The group added that the first days of May showed signs of a return to more normal sales trends, in line with its guidance for growth of around 5 per cent.

In Greece, net sales of the parent company, excluding intra-group transactions, fell by around 1.5 per cent in April compared with the same month last year. For the January-to-April period, however, sales remained 7 per cent higher year-on-year.

Bulgaria continued to post growth, with sales, including the e-shop, rising by around 2 per cent in April and by 9 per cent over the first four months of the year.

Romania remained the weakest market, with sales, including the e-shop, falling by around 15 per cent in April and by 7 per cent in the four-month period.

Jumbo said the Romanian market was showing signs of a slowdown, mainly due to inflationary pressures and more restrained consumer spending. It added that recent political uncertainty had also played a role in the weakening of the Romanian leu against the euro.

Despite this, the group said its investment plan for Romania remains unchanged, reaffirming its long-term commitment to the market.

During 2026, Jumbo expects to open a new store in Baia Mare, as well as a new 60,000-square-metre Giga distribution centre, aimed at improving supply chain efficiency and supporting the group’s long-term growth in the country.