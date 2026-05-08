Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos on Friday bid what he described as a “warm and cordial farewell” to outgoing United States ambassador in Nicosia Julie Davis, who resigned from the US state department last month.

“[I] had a warm and cordial farewell meeting with ambassador Julie Davis as she concludes her pivotal tenure,” he said, before adding that he had “expressed my deep friendship, as well as for her unwavering dedication to advancing cooperation between the US and Cyprus and our strategic partnership,” he wrote in a post on social media.

Davis had been appointed as the US’ charge d’affaires in Ukraine last year, but resigned after less than a year in the job amid reports of differences of opinion with US President Donald Trump.

The Financial Times and other outlets reported that Davis had become “frustrated” with her role, with Trump’s support for Ukraine openly less steadfast than that of his predecessor Joe Biden.

Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos with outgoing United States ambassador in Nicosia, Julie Davis

Those reports were denied by the US’ state department, with its spokesman Tommy Piggot saying that Davis “has been a steadfast proponent of the Trump administration’s efforts to bring about a durable peace between Russia and Ukraine”.

Davis had taken up her role in May last year, succeeding Bridget Brink, who had herself reportedly chosen to resign in part out of opposition to Trump’s stance on the war.

At the time, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis had praised Davis’ work on the island, saying that relations between Cyprus and the US were “perhaps at their closest, their highest level since the founding of the Republic of Cyprus”.

In her absence, Trump nominated John Breslow to the Nicosia post, though his nomination has not been voted upon by the Senate.

Davis had served on the island since February 2023 and remained officially in post in Nicosia even after her appointment in Kyiv, appearing at the embassy’s July 4 celebrations last year and alongside President Nikos Christodoulides at football matches.