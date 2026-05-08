MEP Fidias Panayiotou’s request to stage a drone show on his wedding night was rejected because he had not submitted the necessary paperwork in time, the Civil Aviation announced on Friday.

Following Panayiotou’s statements on social media, the Civil Aviation explained that it observed a strict legislative framework to promote safety in the air space and on the ground.

The Civil Aviation said it had made efforts to facilitate the drone show, however procedures could not be completed in time, including obtaining a permit from the European Aviation Safety Agency.

“It must also be made clear that in issues of aviation safety no derogations are given, regardless of the applicant or the type of event. Security cannot be called into question, nor linked to allegations or corruption,” it added.