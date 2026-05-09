The Larnaca district local government organisation (EOA) is unlikely to proceed with water cuts during the summer months, the organisation’s president Angelos Hadjicharalambous said on Saturday.

“In the city and district of Larnaca, we are very optimistic that we will avoid water cuts this summer due to the various measures we have taken,” he said.

He urged residents to “develop a water-conscious culture” and continue taking measures to conserve water, avoid overconsumption and reduce waste.

“We want people to support the efforts we are making because even if we avoid interruptions this year, we may not be as fortunate next year. Problems could arise and supply cuts may become necessary,” he said.

Asked about the installation of smart meters, Hadjicharalambous said that 27,500 units are expected to be installed by June.

“The aim of smart meters is to improve the quality of service for consumers, who will be able, through a digital platform, to receive immediate notifications about unusually high water consumption in their homes and properties,” he said.

He added that the initiative forms part of broader efforts to reduce water consumption and help residents save money.

“We have proceeded with mass replacements of water supplies in Kiti and Athienou. A tender has also been announced, worth three million euros, in order to replace the entire water supply network in Oroklini, which is outdated and many problems constantly arise,” Hadjicharalambous said.

Regarding water-saving nozzles, he said the water development department has launched another tender and that the devices will eventually be distributed to consumers, although the process has been delayed and no implementation date has yet been set.

“Essentially, the water pressure reaching household taps will be reduced, helping to prevent overconsumption and the waste of this valuable resource,” he said, urging residents to install the nozzles once they become available.