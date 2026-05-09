A small weekly meetup launched in Limassol in 2017 has evolved into one of Cyprus’ largest recurring tech and business networking communities, with Cyprus_iT recording more than 40,000 visits across its events over the past nine years.

The community-driven tech ecosystem said that it has now hosted more than 444 weekly meetups in Limassol since its establishment.

According to the organisers, the events have attracted more than 40,280 visits from over 9,450 unique participants representing upwards of 3,020 companies.

The initiative, operating under the name Cyprus_iT, was founded as an informal gathering for IT specialists but gradually expanded into a broader platform covering technology, startups, business and networking.

Organisers explained that, unlike traditional conferences and corporate business events, the community developed through a simple open-access format, with meetings continuing to take place every week for nine consecutive years.

They added that the gatherings remain open to anyone interested in technology, entrepreneurship, networking and innovation.

Over time, the platform evolved beyond networking activities and became a practical support mechanism for international professionals and their families relocating to Cyprus.

The ecosystem now helps newcomers establish both personal and professional connections while also assisting them in understanding the local business and social environment.

According to the organisers, the community additionally provides information related to the Cyprus job market, employment opportunities, relocation matters and immigration procedures.

They said these services help simplify the adaptation process for specialists moving to the island from abroad.

For companies operating in Cyprus, the initiative has also become an additional recruitment and talent discovery channel, helping businesses connect with qualified professionals.

The organisers stated that the platform contributes to strengthening Cyprus’ position as a destination for international tech talent.

Alongside the physical networking events, the community has also expanded into a large online ecosystem.

According to the announcement, more than 146,000 participants are now connected through various online channels and chats focusing on Cyprus-related technology and business topics.

The founder of the initiative, Oleg Reshetnikov, relocated to Cyprus in 2014 and has since contributed to the local technology ecosystem through community building, public speaking and the creation of practical guidance materials related to relocation and business setup.

In 2019, Reshetnikov participated on the main opening stage of Web Summit 2019, representing a Cyprus-based networking project that originated from the Cyprus_iT community.

The organisers also stated that the community and its related initiatives have been featured in several international media outlets, including DER SPIEGEL, El País, RFI and The Washington Post.

The ecosystem continues to expand through additional projects, including DeepTech CY in Nicosia.

According to the announcement, the initiative brings together researchers, developers, scientists, students, startups, investors and government representatives around innovation and deep technology themes.