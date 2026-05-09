Police arrested a 37-year-old man at Larnaca airport on Saturday morning on a European arrest warrant.

“During the passport check, it was found that a European arrest warrant was pending against him for offences including participation in a criminal organisation, cybercrime and the embezzlement of a large sum of money, committed in 2022 in a European country,” police said.

The man was taken into custody and is expected to appear before Larnaca district court in the coming days.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.