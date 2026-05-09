A 28-year-old man was arrested in Ayia Napa on Friday night on suspicion of attempting several burglaries and thefts

According to the police, the man was arrested at around 12.30pm after police officers identified him from CCTV footage recorded over the past few days, which showed him attempting to break into residences.

He was taken into custody where he admitted to committing a total of ten burglaries and thefts in Ayia Napa.

The suspect was re-arrested on a court warrant and is expected to appear before the Famagusta district court for the issuance of a remand order on Saturday.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.