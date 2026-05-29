The ports authority on Friday announced a tender for consulting services related to the planned €350 million expansion of the Vasiliko port in Mari.

“The announcement constitutes an essential step for the implementation of a project that aims to upgrade Cyprus’ port infrastructure and strengthen the country’s energy, commercial and economic activity,” the ports authority said.

The tender concerns the provision of consulting services for front-end engineering design, as well as the detailed design and supervision of phase A of the construction works for the expansion of the port.

“The port of Vasiliko is moving into the next phase of development. The Cyprus ports authority is investing in modern, strategic and sustainable port infrastructure,” the authority said.

According to the ports authority, the tender notice has been published on the Republic of Cyprus’ official online public procurement platform, eProcurement.

The transport ministry announced plans for the expansion of the port in early 2025, with the proposed works set to include the construction of nine new berths, breakwaters, a deepened approach channel and enhanced land use in the surrounding port area.

The project aims to serve as a core infrastructure hub for Cyprus and the wider region, connecting commercial, energy, military and environmental operations.

Upon completion, the port is expected to handle approximately five vessels per day, or around 1,770 ships annually.

The modernisation of the project is set to receive a total of €18,781,957 in funding as part of the European Union’s financing programme Connecting Europe Facility (CEF), with a first phase budgeted at €85 million.