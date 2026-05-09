The CEV Beach Volley Nations Cup 2026 was officially opened with a ceremony at the fig tree bay in Protaras on Friday.

“This will be the biggest international Beach Volleyball event ever hosted in Cyprus, bringing together emerging athletes and promising two days of intense competition on the sand through a tournament that continues to grow in prestige and popularity,” Cev said.

The games began on Saturday and will conclude in Protaras on Sunday, May 10 at the beach volley stadium on fig tree bay with the participation of the national teams of Cyprus, Bulgaria, Israel and Poland.

The games mark the preliminary phase of the fourth Nations Cup, with the final to be held in Varosliget, near Heroes’ Square in the centre of Budapest, in mid-July.