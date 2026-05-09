President Nikos Christodoulides marked Europe Day on Saturday by calling on the European Union to strengthen its cohesion and competitiveness, while emphasising the role of young people in shaping Europe’s future.

“Today is a day of profound importance because it reminds us of the fundamental values of unity, cooperation and solidarity that define our common European project,” he said.

Addressing children and young adults at the presidential palace, Christodoulides underlined the importance of the younger generation in shaping Cyprus’ future within Europe.

“Quite simply, to build the Europe we envision and deserve, we need young people who think critically, innovate, work together and respect diversity within a multicultural environment,” he said.

Referring to Cyprus’ ongoing EU Council presidency, Christodoulides outlined the geopolitical challenges and technological changes currently facing Europe, saying they posed “major challenges” to security, competitiveness and democratic stability.

“It is in this context that our pursuit of an autonomous and independent Union, open to the world, is directly linked to our education system,” he said.

Christodoulides also referred to European initiatives such as Erasmus and other mobility programmes, as well as the free movement of people and ideas, describing them as central to participation in the EU and the shaping of Europe’s future.

“Europe is part of our daily lives. It is the tangible opportunities you have to study, work, travel, settle and create without borders or restrictions. These are opportunities that my generation, which grew up before Cyprus joined the EU, did not take for granted,” he said.

The president also announced 93 new scholarships for the 2026–2027 academic year, including four full scholarships and 89 partial scholarships offered by the University of Cyprus, the University of Nicosia, Frederick University, the University of Limassol, UCLAN University and Neapolis University in Paphos.

Christodoulides described the scholarships as “practical proof of our European identity” and said they would be open to both Cypriot and other European students.

“I would like to warmly thank rectors and representatives of university institutions for granting scholarships and for their presence here, for the fact that their vision for Cyprus coincides with our vision for our country, for Europe,” he said.

Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos expressed a similar message in a post on X.

“The European Union is the answer to the challenges of our time,” he said.

Referring to the Schuman Declaration as the foundation of European integration, Kombos noted that 76 years had passed since its drafting in the aftermath of the Second World War.

“They bequeathed to us the idea of European integration, economic cooperation and political partnership,” he said.