On Saturday, the weather will be overwhelmingly clear, with temperatures reaching around 31 degrees Celsius inland, around 29 degrees on the south and east coasts, around 25 degrees on the west and north coasts and around 20 degrees in the higher mountains.

Initially, there will be mild winds, locally variable at up to 3 Beaufort, which will gradually increase in strength to reach 4 Beaufort, with temporary gusts of up to 5 Beaufort in the southwest. The sea will generally be calm to slightly rough.

Tonight, the weather will remain mostly clear. Temperatures will drop to around 15 degrees Celsius inland and on the north coast, around 17 degrees in the remaining coastal areas and around 12 degrees in the higher mountains.

Winds will gradually become light, reaching up to 3 Beaufort and the sea will be calm to slightly rough.

The weather will remain mainly clear on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, although there will be temporarily increased high cloud cover.

Temperatures are not expected to change significantly until Tuesday.