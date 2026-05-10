Cyprus Airways was recognised as the fastest-growing airline in western Europe during the 2.5 Airline Marketing Workshop held in Athens as part of celebrations marking the 25th anniversary of Athens International Airport.

According to a statement issued by Cyprus Airways, the distinction highlights “the airline’s strong growth trajectory, the continued expansion of its route network and its sustained investment in enhancing both regional and international connectivity”.

The company said the award also reflects its “ongoing commitment to providing reliable services, improving the passenger travel experience and supporting the growth of tourism and business travel across the region”.

The event took place at the Athens Conservatoire in the Greek capital and brought together airline executives, aviation professionals, economists, journalists and industry specialists.

Discussions during the workshop focused on the future of aviation, market developments, resilience, connectivity and the evolving challenges facing the airline industry.

According to the announcement, the workshop included presentations and thematic sessions examining major issues shaping the global aviation landscape.

These included geopolitical developments and their impact on air transport, resilience and leadership during periods of uncertainty, as well as cybersecurity and risk management in aviation.

The event also explored international connectivity prospects and the sector’s economic growth outlook through presentations delivered by senior executives and representatives of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Commenting on the distinction, Cyprus Airways stated that the award represents the result of the collective effort of the airline’s entire team and its long-term commitment to strengthening Cyprus’ position as an important regional aviation hub.