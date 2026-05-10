A total of five people were arrested in Paphos for drug possession on Saturday evening after the car in which they were all travelling was stopped and searched by the police.

The car was being driven by a 54-year-old man, with his passengers a 27-year-old man, a 35-year-old woman, a 20-year-old man, and a 16-year-old woman.

According to the police, when the car was pulled over, the 27-year-old attempted to flee on foot, but was stopped by officers who gave chase.

He was found to be in possession of around 83 grams of cocaine, and cash amounting to €3,050 and £70 sterling.

The police later found four more grams of cocaine, 19 grams worth of magic mushrooms, 183 grams of cannabis, half a gram of methamphetamine, precision scales, and what they described as “various other items” in the car, all of which were seized.

All five remain in custody, with the police’s investigation into the matter ongoing.