Sunday’s weather is expected to be warm and sunny across the island, with temperatures set to rise as high as 32 degrees Celsius inland.

Elsewhere, temperatures are set to reach 28 degrees Celsius on the southeast, north, and east coasts, 25 degrees Celsius on the rest of the coasts, and 21 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies will remain clear, with temperatures set to drop to 15 degrees Celsius inland and on the north coast, 17 degrees Celsius on the rest of the coasts, and 12 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Warm and sunny weather is expected to continue through the coming days, accompanied by high temperatures.