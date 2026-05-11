President Nikos Christodoulides on Monday met European Union commissioner for energy and housing Dan Jorgensen in Nicosia.

During their meeting, the president emphasised that both housing and energy were matters of high priority for the EU.

Jorgensen thanked Christodoulides for his work in the field during Cyprus presidency of the EU council.

He stressed that more needed to be done at an EU level, as the EU is currently experiencing a housing crisis.

Regarding the energy sector, the commissioner referred to rising prices and noted that efforts are being made to address this issue.