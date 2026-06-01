Police have arrested two 22-year-old men in connection with a serious assault that left a 46-year-old man hospitalised in Paphos municipality.

According to the police, the arrests were made on Sunday under court-issued warrants as part of an investigation into an alleged attack causing grievous bodily harm.

The case relates to an incident which took place in the early hours of May 31 at a place of business in Paphos.

The 46-year-old victim was taken to Paphos general hospital, where doctors found that he had sustained head injuries. He was admitted for treatment.

The two suspects have been remanded in custody to facilitate inquiries.