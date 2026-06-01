Former England captain and manager Kevin Keegan, 75, has revealed he has stage four cancer.

His family and former club Newcastle United announced in January that the 1978 and 1979 European footballer of the year had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing treatment without providing details.

Stage four means the disease has spread to other parts of the body from where it started.

“I was in a car accident and, through that, I had to have an operation,” Keegan told an audience at Newcastle’s Tyne Theatre and Opera House over the weekend in comments reported on Monday by the BBC and other media.

“Whilst having the scan for the operation, they found out I had cancer. They said they had an absolute top doctor for fighting what you have got, which is stage four cancer.

“So I went to meet him. He’s a Liverpool supporter so I knew I wouldn’t walk alone. He said, ‘Kevin, this new treatment, I’ve got a tremendous strike rate’. I said, ‘What’s your strike rate?’ He said, ‘33%’. I thought it would be 80%, 90%. 33%. I’m still here at the moment.”

Keegan enjoyed a stellar playing career as a forward with trophy-laden spells at Liverpool and in Germany with Hamburg. As a manager, he narrowly missed out on the Premier League title with Newcastle before a challenging time in charge of England.

Newcastle sent a message of support on social media.

“Kevin holds a unique and cherished place in the history of Newcastle United, and in the hearts of our supporters,” it said. “His passion, leadership and connection to the club and city have shaped some of our most memorable moments.

“Everyone at the club is behind Kevin and sends strength and best wishes to him and his family for the journey ahead. Kevin will always be warmly welcomed at St. James’ Park and we hope to see him again soon.”