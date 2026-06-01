Three days of dance, audio-walks, screenings and performances arrive as soon as June rolls in, bringing with it the 23rd Summer Dance Festival by Nea Kinisi. Eight artistic proposals will fill the Limassol Municipal Gardens and the seafront with art and culture – all free to attend!

This year’s programme approaches the body as a site of listening and relation: attuned to the shifting rhythms of the garden, the city and one another. Moving between noise and silence, instruction and improvisation, intimacy and collectivity, the works inhabit the Municipal Garden as a living commons — a space where human and more-than-human worlds meet, overlap and negotiate coexistence.

Across performances, gatherings, and encounters, the festival proposes choreography as a way of sharing space, attention, care and presence. The festival includes a dedicated hub hosted by Kafeneio tis Giorgias, with snacks by Shuffle Bakes, a line-up of dance-film screenings, and a vinyl set at the G-Spot bar by the beach.

The programme opens on June 5 at 6.30pm as Maria Papageorgiou gets ready to present the performance Together-ing at 7.30pm. Through a simple, repeated movement vocabulary, Together-ing creates a woven landscape where performers practice trust and negotiation in public space. Drawing from folk dances, the work emerges from a desire to act and react with others.

The site-responsive project, Embodied Gardens by Rhyzome Choreographic School, will occur throughout the festival duration, starting at 6.30pm on June 5. Invited artist Ria Alexandrou will engage with the Municipal Garden as a civic and choreographic space, allowing audiences and visitors to explore and take part as well.

A zine with scores, texts and images accompanies the project and a live performance activation will take place on June 6 at 12pm, joined by flautist Eva Stavrou.

Then at 9pm, the G-Spot beach bar will transform the seafront into an open-air cinema. A curated selection of dance films and moving-image works will be screened against the horizon, inviting the public to experience bodies, landscapes, rhythms and gestures alongside the sounds of the waves.

The second day’s agenda will begin with a morning garden tour at 10.30am with Nikos Nisiphorou, followed by the live performance of Embodied Gardens at 12pm. Then, the Are you Listening? performance will follow at 4.30pm, by Andrea Louca.

Where The Divide meets the Horizon by Elias Klark (photo: Pavlos Vrionides)

Exploring the body’s relationship to silence in a society saturated with noise, the work questions why silence generates discomfort and how the body seeks refuge in constant activity. At 7.30pm, the solo performance Stand/Wait/Move will unfold in the garden through a series of simple verbal instructions such as “stand,” “turn,” “stop,” and “repeat.”

The performer follows these commands in real time, forming a clear and structured sequence. As the piece develops, subtle rhythmic impulses begin to surface. Rooted in Afro-diasporic movement, they appear as small grooves, shifts of weight, and repeated patterns. The movement, however, never fully settles into dance.

The Saturday’s final event is Bubbling Bright Futures or How to Cement Pixels by Seta Astreou-Karides and Nicola Mitropoulou with Interference net. This is a research-driven performance lecture that responds to the rapid restructuring of coastal landscapes in Cyprus, tracing development logics from the shoreline of Limassol’s branded waterfront. Attuned to bubbling glimpses of future imaginaries surfacing across the island, the performance takes on the impossible task of inhabiting these real estate environments.

Two friends, through a sequence of on-site clues, navigate the tensions between promise, access and control. Information bubbles up, pixelates, overlaps and contradicts itself, shifting between evidence-seeking and absurdity in landscapes already scripted by speculative planning.

The final day begins with two audio-walks by Neus Montané, at 11.30am and 3.30pm. This activity is a site-specific guided walk and dance intervention that explores the body as a listening device. Taking the songs of the birds of Cyprus as a point of departure, the work investigates how they can activate bodily attention and suggest other ways of relating to the subtle rhythms of the garden and its more-than-human inhabitants. Participants are invited to join, bringing along their phones and headphones.

At 4.30pm, Areti Chourdaki and Ioli Kaskani present map interrupted, a three-hour event in the Garden before two jamming activities conclude the festival. At 7pm, a two-hour cypher jam for the community, by the community, will take place by CYPH3, bringing together performers and participants to share the floor. The evening also includes a RAP x Breaking showcase by MAVA x BombTheSpot, music by DJ D-PRANK (Strawberry Jam), and concludes with an afterparty at G-Spot beach bar.

23rd Summer Dance Festival by Nea Kinisi

Eight new artistic dance works are presented. June 5-7. Limassol Municipal Garden, Limassol. www.neakinisi.com