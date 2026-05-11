Columbia Beach Resort offers refined getaways for Kataklysmos weekend

As the Kataklysmos long weekend marks the first real summer escape of the year for many, Columbia Beach Resort is spotlighting its current stay offers, with accommodation options that add value to both a short break and the early planning of upcoming holidays. With a strong emphasis on comfort, wellbeing and the overall guest experience, the resort’s proposals are designed for those seeking quality time by the sea, in a setting that combines understated luxury with genuine relaxation.

Set on the bay of Pissouri, the award-winning five-star resort continues to stand out as a destination where accommodation is seamlessly paired with gastronomy, wellness and the opportunity to fully switch off from everyday life. Spacious suites, relaxing experiences at Hébe Spa, sports facilities and options for couples and families come together to shape a complete stay, designed with care in every detail.

Among the available offers, Spa, Dinner & Stay presents a complete stay experience for those looking to combine rest, dining and wellbeing. It includes accommodation in a luxurious suite, dinner each evening, special in-room amenities and one 55-minute full-body massage per person. Guests also enjoy access to the indoor pool, padel, tennis and squash courts, as well as the Hébe Spa facilities.

For families, Kids Go Lighthas been designed to offer even greater comfort and flexibility throughout the stay. The package includes accommodation in a luxurious suite for up to two children, half-board for parents and complimentary half-board for children. It also includes a 15-per cent discount on Hébe Spa treatments, while families with three or more children can enjoy an additional discount. Further benefits include access to the award-winning crèche and kids’ club, use of the indoor pool, and the resort’s sports and spa facilities.

Spring Bliss, meanwhile, focuses on calm and renewal through a stay proposition with a stronger wellness focus. It includes accommodation in a luxurious suite with special amenities, one 55-minute full-body massage per person, access to the indoor pool, use of the padel, tennis and squash courts, and full use of the Hébe Spa facilities.

Across all three offers, the value of each stay is further enhanced by a tiered discount based on length of stay: the longer your stay, the bigger the discount, giving guests the flexibility to choose the experience that suits them best while enjoying even greater value when extending their getaway.

With the Kataklysmos long weekend as the perfect occasion, Columbia Beach Resort’s stay offers add fresh appeal to an already complete hospitality proposition, offering an added incentive either for an immediate escape or for the thoughtful planning of holidays in the months ahead. At Columbia Beach Resort, a stay is centred on comfort, care and quality, allowing guests to make the most of their time in a setting designed for a truly distinctive escape.

Offers are valid for bookings until May 31, 2026 and can be redeemed for stays until October 2026.

To learn more and make a reservation, please visit: Columbia Beach Resort or call: +357 25 833 000.

About Columbia Hospitality

Columbia Hospitality is the hospitality division of Schoeller Holdings Ltd, a privately-owned investment group with global operations across marine and non-marine sectors. The division brings together Columbia Hotels & Resorts, Columbia Restaurants, and the Columbia Hotel Academy under one integrated brand, representing Schoeller Holdings’ long-standing commitment to excellence, innovation and service quality. Through its diverse portfolio, Columbia Hospitality is redefining Cyprus’ hospitality landscape, combining international standards with authentic local character. Its mission is to deliver exceptional experiences across every facet of hospitality, from luxury accommodation and dining to education and talent development.

About Schoeller Holdings Ltd

Founded in 1978, Schoeller Holdings Ltd is a privately-owned investment company operating a wide range of marine-related activities, including ship ownership, ship management and liner services, as well as non-marine ventures in hospitality, real estate and other industries. With a workforce of more than 14,000 employees worldwide, the Group has evolved into a dynamic, internationally-respected organisation and remains the driving visionary force behind all its subsidiaries.