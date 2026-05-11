Cyprus’ total number of state employees reached 55,571 in April 2026, with overall public sector employment recording a marginal year-on-year increase of 0.1 per cent.

According to a report from the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat), total state employment increased by 81 employees compared with April 2025.

Employment in the civil service specifically declined by 1 per cent on an annual basis, the report showed.

At the same time, employment in the educational service increased by 1.7 per cent, while staffing levels in the security forces remained unchanged compared with April 2025.

The statistical service also reported that the largest increase among employment categories was recorded in employees with contracts of indefinite duration, which rose by 1.8 per cent year-on-year.

By contrast, employees with contracts of definite duration recorded the steepest decline, falling by 2.3 per cent compared with the same month last year.

When broken down by service category, the educational service recorded the largest increase in indefinite-duration employment, with the number of such employees rising by 24.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, the sharpest decline was recorded among employees with contracts of definite duration in the security forces, where employment fell by 86.9 per cent year-on-year.

Cystat said that the substantial decrease in definite-duration contracts within the security forces was mainly linked to the completion and non-renewal of specific contracts in July 2025.

For the period between January and April 2026, the average total number of state employees increased by 0.2 per cent compared with the corresponding period of 2025.