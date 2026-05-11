Four people arrested with over 1kg of cocaine were on Monday referred to the criminal court in Paphos and will remain in custody until their trial begins on June 15.

The suspects, two aged 32, one aged 28 and one 18, and are charged inter alia with conspiracy to commit a crime, illegal possession of substances and money laundering.

The Paphos district court on Monday heard that that on the afternoon of April 28, the police pulled over a car driven by the 28-year-old, with the two 32-year-olds and the 18-year-old woman as passengers.

The police found 1kg and 30g of cocaine, 150g of cannabis, 0.5g of methamphetamine and €3,060 in cash.

The first suspect said all drugs found in the car were his and that the passengers were not involved.

The prosecution said it was necessary for all suspects to remain in custody due to the severity of the offences and to prevent them from influencing witnesses or destroying evidence.