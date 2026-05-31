Fireworks set off without permission by a traffic policeman during a late-night rehearsal for Italy’s Republic Day parade startled dozens of horses, sending them bolting through the capital and injuring several riders, police said.

The unexpected bangs shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Friday caused panic among the ceremonial horses, some of which had riders while others were being led by hand.

Around 35 horses fled onto the busy Via Cristoforo Colombo, where some drivers videoed them as they galloped down the road. The last horse was recovered at dawn around 14 km (9 miles) from the scene.

Several riders were thrown. A 22-year-old soldier suffered broken ribs and a punctured lung but was not in life-threatening condition. Around 15 horses were injured, but none was put down.

Mario De Sclavis, commander of Rome’s police force, told Sunday’s Corriere della Sera newspaper that the incident “discredits the image of the Corps and its officers”.

The fireworks were set off near the ancient Baths of Caracalla, where mounted units from the army, Carabinieri paramilitary force and police were rehearsing for the annual June 2 parade.

Officials have said a municipal policeman from the traffic emergency unit had lit a battery of fireworks about 200 metres (yards) from the horses.