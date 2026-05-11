Outgoing United States ambassador in Nicosia Julie Davis on Monday expressed pride at having “done so much” during her term as ambassador, as she held a farewell meeting with President Nikos Christodoulides.

“It has been a remarkable two years in terms of what we have done together for the people of the United States and for the people of Cyprus. There is much more to be done and to look forward to,” she said.

She added that “none of this is down to any one person” and said that “there are remarkable groups on both sides of this relationship, which will continue to move forward”.

To this end, she said that progress in bilateral relations between the US and Cyprus “does not happen because of one person, but because of groups of people”.

“We have done so much to protect our citizens. Given the course of events in recent years, what we have done together in the area of security has been particularly important,” she said.

She added, “bringing Americans and Cypriots together, so that we can better understand each other, is one thing of which I am particularly proud”.

To this end, she said that “bringing our business communities together for the benefit of both our nations and having success”, including “American businesses finding success in Cyprus” and “Cypriot companies expanding into the United States” is “all very exciting”.

Regarding John Breslow, the man nominated by US President Donald Trump to be her successor, she said that “he is fantastic”, and that “he is looking forward to coming here and will be a fantastic partner for Cyprus”.

Breslow’s nomination is subject to a vote in the US Senate.

Davis had since last year served in the dual role of US ambassador in Nicosia and charge d’affaires in Kyiv, and she said she had informed Christodoulides that she will remain in Ukraine until the end of June.

She resigned after less than a year in the job in Kyiv amid reports of differences of opinion with Trump, with the Financial Times and other outlets reporting that she had become “frustrated” with her role, in light of Trump’s support for Ukraine being openly less steadfast than that of his predecessor Joe Biden.

Those reports were denied by the US state department, with spokesman Tommy Piggot saying that Davis “has been a steadfast proponent of the Trump administration’s efforts to bring about a durable peace between Russia and Ukraine”.

Davis had taken up her role in Kyiv in May last year, succeeding Bridget Brink, who had herself reportedly chosen to resign in part out of opposition to Trump’s stance on the war.

At the time, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis had praised Davis’ work on the island, saying that relations between Cyprus and the US were “perhaps at their closest, their highest level since the founding of the Republic of Cyprus”.