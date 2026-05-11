Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Limassol, is proudly welcoming The Residences at Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Limassol, a magnificent set of homes under The Luxury Collection brand, the first of its kind in Cyprus. The stunning new lifestyle residences tower, envisioned and brought to life by MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture, raises the bar of luxury living in the country, while blending local culture with high-end aesthetics to deliver a “home-away-from-home” collection for global discerning aspirants.

Within the expansive setting of Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Limassol, the new, ultra-premium residential tower includes only 37 residences, offering an exclusive opportunity to own property in this treasured address.

Boasting architectural forms that become one with their natural setting and interiors, The Residences are designed by HBA, one of the world’s leading hospitality interior design firms and combine distinctive facilities with strong local elements, thus creating spaces with a sense of place. The Cypriot botanicals, the Lefkara lace, the golden spirals constructed by the local bees; all become part of the design narrative of Parklane Residences, Limassol, mixing textiles, fabrics, shade and light, motifs and patterns to deliver spaces that ignite dreams and emotions.

Jaidev Menezes, Regional Vice President – Mixed-Use Development, EMEA, Marriott International hailed the collaborative project. “With the introduction of Parklane Residences, Limassol, we are proud to strengthen our longstanding relationship with MHV,” he said. “These Luxury Collection Residences blend magnificent décor, impeccable service and a seaside address, raising the bar for luxury living in Cyprus.”

Parklane Residences, Limassol, slated for a 2030 opening, will bring a new way of experiencing slow-paced, sensory, luxury living in Cyprus. Apart from enjoying exclusive facilities and access to Marriott’s owner-recognition platform, offering a Marriott Bonvoy Elite Status upgrade, homeowners can also access the renowned dining, retail and entertainment options within the award-winning seafront Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Limassol.

https://parklaneresidence.com

About Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Limassol

Parklane Resort & Spa Limassol is owned by MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture Limited and is a member of Marriott International’s The Luxury Collection brand. It is the only internationally branded 5-star resort in Cyprus and features, respectively, the country’s only Thalassotherapy Centre, Kalloni SPA, and the largest children’s activity park in Europe, Explorers Kids Club. Built next to a 300m-long sandy beach, the resort captures the essence of the distinctive Cypriot hospitality, the sophisticated aura of Limassol and the cosmopolitanism of the island of Aphrodite, making it an ideal destination for couples, families, groups of friends or solo travellers looking for an unforgettable getaway.

Designed by Harrods Interiors and decorated by French creative studio Atelier 27, its aesthetics is a modern interpretation of the long-standing local history and perfumery tradition that dates back to the region’s antiquity. It has 222 rooms, 34 suites and 18 villas of unique design, six excellent restaurants and bars, meeting rooms, a huge 800-sq.m ballroom, sports facilities, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a gym, a hairdressing salon and an exclusive Retail Village featuring luxury monobrand stores, including DIOR Men, DIOR Women, LORO PIANA, LOEWE, CELINE and BOTTEGA VENETA.

About MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture

MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture specialises in upscale hospitality and the development of premium residential and commercial projects. Aiming to create extraordinary destinations that blend luxury, innovation and a deep respect for local cultural heritage, MHV is redefining luxury living and business environments by delivering world-class experiences.

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