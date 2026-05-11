It is almost time for kleftiko to hit the table. As the weather turns hot and the ovens are fired up, one culinary dish of Cyprus makes its comeback, as it does every summer – the slow-roasted lamb kleftiko. Soon, summer festivals will honour the local dish serving big portions and hearty mouthfuls and one event has already announced its dates.

The 9th Ofto Kleftiko Festival of Meneou is set to take place on September 4, running into late summer. Each year, the community of Meneou gathers to celebrate and honour the traditional dish with a summer fiesta.

Plates of delicious, slow-cooked meat, oven-roasted potatoes, bulgur wheat and more will be prepared once again as festival organisers look forward to sharing the kleftiko love with festival-goers. Of course, the agenda includes more than just culinary delights.

An entertainment programme with live music, traditional dances and activities for old and young will take place. The musicians and participating artists have not been announced yet, however, as the festival is still in its planning stage. One thing is certain though, it will be an evening full of aromas, tastes and Cypriot character.

9th Meneou Ofto Kleftiko Festival

Traditional festival serving the local meat dish, live music and entertainment. September 4. Meneou, Larnaca district