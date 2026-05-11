Two food delivery drivers aged 22 and 21 told the police they had been assaulted by a group of masked people in Paphos.

The police said on Monday the two drivers said they had been attacked on Saturday between 9pm and 9.30pm while they were driving in Paphos.

The group of people hurled stones, sticks and bottles at them and, according to the complaint, one was holding a knife.

The two drivers abandoned their motorcycles and fled. The perpetrators then damaged the motorcycles and stole the food order from one.

At around 10.30pm on the same evening, while the two drivers were in an area close to the previous scene, they were once again attacked with stones and sticks.

They reported the incident to the police just after midnight.

During the attack, the 22-year-old was injured in the leg and was given first aid at Paphos general hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.