The native bird population of Paralimni lake is under threat during its reproductive season as water is being drained from it, Birdlife Cyprus said on Tuesday.

“This action takes place during the most critical period for the birds of the lake, their nesting period,” Birdlife said.

The group warned that species including the white-winged, the yellow-bellied and the white-tailed woodpecker nest during this period and depend on the shallow waters and muddy margins for the hatching of their eggs.

“Abrupt changes in water levels can lead to abandonment and loss of nests and habitats, while having water around nests protects birds from predators,” Birdlife said.

Moreover, the group warned that the lake is one of the most important habitats of the endemic water snake, stressing that the presence of water was crucial for its survival.

Birdlife, calling for the implementation of a scientifically-documented water management study, accused the authorities of proceeding with “unilateral drainage actions”, alleging that the action had been launched without transparent knowledge about its effects on the area.

“The drainage of the lake by invoking the problem of mosquitoes is not scientifically documented, nor is the claim of the high salinity of the aquifer with the existence of water in Paralimni lake,” the group said.

Citing studies conducted by the environmental department, Birdlife said that the breeding grounds of mosquitoes were primarily located in stagnant water in abandoned swimming pools and unfinished construction sites rather than in the lake.

“Addressing the problem requires targeted interventions where it is really detected,” the group said.