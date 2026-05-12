Get ready for a delectable experience this month at Ayia Napa Marina. Following its sensational debut, the Chef’s Kiss Food Festival is back for its second consecutive year, bringing together gastronomy, creativity and the stunning backdrop of the Mediterranean.

This Saturday and Sunday, the Marina grounds will transform into a gastronomic destination with not one but two stages. Under the slogan Learn – Taste – Create, the festival invites visitors of all ages to immerse themselves in a world of flavour and let their senses guide them.

From noon until late at night, renowned local chefs will show off their skills and recipes with live cooking demonstrations. For more specialised experiences, workshops will be on as well. More than 30 food concepts and private dining experiences will create a culinary journey throughout the weekend.

Plus, visitors will have a chance to become chefs themselves by crafting their own dishes in interactive sessions. And all of this will be offered with free admission.

“The atmosphere will remain vibrant throughout the two-day event,” add organisers, “with dynamic live DJ sets creating the perfect setting for seaside entertainment, inviting guests to enjoy their drinks, dance and experience the unique magic of the Marina.

“The setting will be enhanced by a stylish and welcoming environment that combines gastronomic experiences with relaxing lounges and social spaces, ideal for groups of friends and families. With an emphasis on a warm ambiance and good vibes,” they conclude, “the festival promises a complete entertainment experience for all.”

Chef’s Kiss

Food festival with live cooking stations, workshops and more. May 16-17. Ayia Napa Marina. For more information visit the Instagram page of the festival @chefskiss.cy